International Development News
Development News Edition

People scared to vote for BJP in West Bengal due to NRC, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After the results of Assembly by-polls of West Bengal were out, Congress Parliamentary party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said people of Bengal were scared to vote for the BJP because they thought that BJP is planning to implement NRC in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:12 IST
People scared to vote for BJP in West Bengal due to NRC, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress Parliamentary party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the results of Assembly by-polls of West Bengal were out, Congress Parliamentary party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said people of Bengal were scared to vote for the BJP because they thought that BJP is planning to implement NRC in the state. "People were scared due to NRC. BJP could not garner votes this time because people were terrified that they will implement NRC in the state. So, TMC got an advantage in the assembly bypolls," Chowdhury told ANI.

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has won all three assembly bypolls, bagging Kaliaganj, Kharagpur-Sadar and Karimpur. After the poll results were announced, Banerjee said, "Arrogance of the BJP has been rejected by the people. They have been threatening to bring NRC, drive citizens away and usurp their rights. We are all citizens. Everyone has their rights. They have been living in this country for a long time."

On November 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha said that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list, adding that NRC is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill. "The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he said.

He said that Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi refugees who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, get Indian citizenship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia arrests woman suspected of spying for Ukraine in Crimea

Russia has arrested a Russian woman in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on suspicion of treason for allegedly stealing military secrets on behalf of Ukraine, the Federal Security Service said on Friday.Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 20...

Warner, Labuschagne plunder 50s in day-night Pakistan Test

Adelaide, Nov 29 AFP David Warner plundered an unbeaten 72 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out 60 as Australia asserted their authority on the opening day of the day-night second Test in Adelaide Friday. At the dinner break on a rain-interru...

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Warner, Labuschagne frustrate Pakistan in Adelaide

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne continued their torment of Pakistans bowlers as they drove Australia to 139 for one at the dinner break on the opening day of the second test at Adelaide Oval on Friday.Having each scored centuries in the...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall on trade deal doubts; Lira firms on central bank comments

Emerging markets stocks fell on Friday on worries that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could hinder progress in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war, while comments from the Turkish central bank breathed new life into the lira. MSC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019