International Development News
Development News Edition

M'rashtra-like experiment needed in Goa to oust BJP: Sardesai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:23 IST
M'rashtra-like experiment needed in Goa to oust BJP: Sardesai

Former BJP ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Friday said it favours Maharashtra-like political experiment in the state to get rid of the "anti-people" government led by Pramod Sawant. GFP president and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said they will interact with people who are ready to oust the BJP government in Goa through Maharashtra-like model.

Sardesai made the remarks after meeting, along with party MLAs Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Praful Patel in Mumbai on Friday. Talking about the newly-formed three-party government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, he said the ruling coalition is driven by regional agenda, a cause espoused by the GFP.

Besides the Sena, the Congress and the NCP are the other key constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the adjoining state. Some smaller political outfits are also part of the rainbow coalition. The coalition came into existence after the Sena snapped ties with the BJP, its pre-poll ally in Maharashtra, over the issue of rotational chief ministership.

"Regional entities fight for the local people just like us. We intend to have such type of experiment being recreated in Goa so as to provide an alternative to anti- people government of Pramod Sawant which is working for its own interest rather than the interest of Goa," he said. Sardesai hit out at the ruling BJP.

We believe an alternative is required (in Goa). We have been backstabbed by the BJP after helping it form government in the state (after February 2017 assembly polls)," he said. "Similar situation was with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra...on that point we have a common ground, he added.

The GFP leader praised NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who steered the government formation talks between the three non- BJP parties in Maharashtra. "We have high respect for Sharad Pawar who is the magnet behind this Maha Vikas Aghadi. We will work with all of them and replicate this model in Goa to take Goa forward, Sardesai said.

Referring to the case filed by the GFP over diversion of the Mahadayi river water by Karnataka before the National Green Tribunal, Sardesai said the BJP government in Goa has failed to protect the state's interest in the matter. "A message is being sent out that to remain in power, some people are willing to negotiate with the interest of the state and this is harmful for Goa," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall on trade deal doubts; Lira firms on central bank comments

Emerging markets stocks fell on Friday on worries that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could hinder progress in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war, while comments from the Turkish central bank breathed new life into the lira. MSC...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery, and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century t...

UPDATE 2-Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman over murder probe

The Malta government turned down a request from one of the islands richest men on Friday for a pardon in return for his cooperation in the investigation into a journalists murder, after freeing a top official he was said to implicate. After...

UK India Business Council Launches Defence Vertical

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The UK India Business Council have announced the establishment of an Aerospace and Defence Industry Group to promote UK-India collaboration, at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner. This init...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019