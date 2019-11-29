International Development News
Protest in Assam Assembly against increase in onion prices

  Guwahati | Updated: 29-11-2019 15:59 IST
Opposition Congress MLAs of Assam reached the Assembly wearing garlands of onions on Friday as a mark of protest against the skyrocketing price of the bulb. The legislators sported the garlands till the entrance of the House but did not wear them inside it.

They asserted that they will continue to protest in the same manner till the state government takes measures to control the price of onions, which is selling at Rs 100 and more per kg in the state. AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam too protested wearing an onion garland and said he was looking to put it around political leaders who had protested when the price of the vegetable had risen to Rs 60, an oblique reference to some BJP members who did so during the Congress government.

Talking to reporters at the entrance of the House, Islam demanded that the government sell onions at controlled price through fair price shops to give relief to the people. Food Supply Minister Phani Bhusan Chowdhury told journalists that the rise in the price of onion is being felt across the country and Assam being a consuming state was feeling the brunt of it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

