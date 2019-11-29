Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files nomination from Dumka assembly seat

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM working president Hemant Soren filed his nomination papers from Dumka Assembly constituency on Friday. He submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer (RO) Rakesh Kumar here.

In Dumka, he will be facing BJP candidate and outgoing Social Welfare Minister Lois Marandi. Speaking to media after filing his nomination, Soren vowed to win the seat.

In 2014, the 44-year-old leader contested from Dumka and Barhait constituencies, winning Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Hemlal Murmu. From Jama seat, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Sita Soren filed the nomination papers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)