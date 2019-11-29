REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

International Development News
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL USA-TRUMP-AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/

After Trump's Kabul visit, Taliban says ready to resume peace talks The Taliban said on Friday they were ready to restart peace talks with the United States, a day after President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan and said he believed the radical group would agree to a ceasefire.

BRITAIN-ELECTION-JOHNSON-TRUMP/ UK PM Johnson implores Trump: please avoid the election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was best if U.S. President Donald Trump did not get involved in Britain’s upcoming election when he visits London for a NATO summit next week. U.S.

USA-WEATHER-THANKSGIVING/ California snow-bound highway reopens but storm snarls Thanksgiving travel

A powerful winter storm pounded parts of the United States on Thursday, bringing heavy snowfall that forced the closure of a major Southern California highway during the busy Thanksgiving holiday. CHEMICALS-FIRE-TEXAS/

Texas chemical fire rages for second day, thousands evacuated A major fire at a Texas petrochemical plant continued to burn for a second day on Thursday, with the 60,000 people forced to evacuate still uncertain as to whether they could return home in time to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

BUSINESS CLIMATE-CHANGE-ACCOUNTS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Big four auditors face investor calls for tougher climate scrutiny European investors managing assets worth more than 1 trillion pounds ($1.28 trillion) are pressing top auditors to take urgent action on climate-related risks, warning that failure to do so could do more damage than the financial crisis.

MORGAN-STANLEY-TRADERS/ Morgan Stanley dismisses traders linked to concealment of multimillion-dollar loss: Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley has fired or placed on leave at least four traders over alleged mismarking of securities that concealed losses of between $100 million and $140 million, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-JAIL/ K-pop singer sentenced to six years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos

A South Korean court sentenced a K-pop musician to six years in prison on Friday for raping a woman and distributing a video capturing the act in a case that drew attention to the darker side of the country’s lucrative entertainment industry. MUSIC-PUSSYCATDOLLS/

Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split The Pussycat Dolls are reforming for a reunion tour kicking off in Dublin next year, the American girl band said on Thursday.

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-RACISM/

Hockey world watching as NHL deals with fallout over racism scandals The National Hockey League (NHL) has been rocked by two high-profile racism scandals in recent weeks, and while it has condemned both incidents, experts agree it needs to take a dynamic approach and tackle the issue head on.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-HOU/ Patriots defense returns to form ahead of facing Texans

With their stifling of the Cowboys last Sunday, the New England Patriots pushed their aberrant defensive performance against the Ravens deeper into the recesses of their collective memory. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Preparations underway as Spain prepares to host COP25 Preparations are underway at Madrid's IFEMA pavilion ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

29 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT LATVIA-SLOVAKIA/

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini to visit Latvia Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini visits Latvia and meets with the highest government officials, including the Latvian President Egils Levits and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. They are to discuss bilateral cooperation between both the countries, security policy and current events on the agenda of the European Union.

29 Nov 06:55 ET / 11:55 GMT USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a critical push to revive his hopes in Iowa Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden kicks off an eight-day, 18-county tour through Iowa as polls show the U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and national front-runner slipping in the key state, which will be the first to pick a nominee.

30 Nov SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - Rising sea level threatens to wipe out Philippine sinking town

Pariahan town is sinking. Since 2003, the town has sunk around 2 inches annually due to rampant pumping of groundwater, a phenomenon called subsidence. The dozens of residents who choose to stay in the submerged village wade through knee-deep waters or even hire boats to move about. As sea levels continue to rise and stronger typhoons pummel the Philippines due to climate change, what’s left of this sinking town may soon be wiped off the map. 30 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

