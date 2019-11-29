International Development News
King leaves behind a legacy of visionary leadership: President

"His Majesty's passing is a reminder of the shortness of our life on this earth," President Ramaphosa said.

King leaves behind a legacy of visionary leadership: President
"We are saddened, but we know that no matter how much we wish to, we cannot hold back the hand of fate. It was His Majesty's time to leave us," President Ramaphosa said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the passing of His Majesty King Zwelonke Siqcawu is a reminder to people to use time wisely in performing good deeds and being of service to others.

"His Majesty's passing is a reminder of the shortness of our life on this earth," President Ramaphosa said.

Speaking at the funeral service of the late AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Siqcawu, held in Willovale, Ngadu, in the Eastern Cape, earlier today, President Ramaphosa said as a nation, the country has lost a leader who was a pillar of the community and a solid partner of government.

"We are saddened, but we know that no matter how much we wish to, we cannot hold back the hand of fate. It was His Majesty's time to leave us," President Ramaphosa said.

He said the late King has left behind a legacy of visionary leadership that lives on.

"He may have passed on to the next life, but the example he set on the meaning of leadership, on advancing social cohesion, and on service to one's fellow man and women, will be imparted beyond his brief time on earth," he said.

President Ramaphosa describes the late King as a leader whose impact and influence extended beyond the country's borders.

"The tributes that have poured in from Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Palestine, Venezuela and many other countries are proof of how he was not only recognized but revered by others beyond our country.

"We are immensely comforted by the condolences and messages of support. Such gestures of solidarity go a long way in affirming our oneness as Africans," the President said.

King Zwelonke Sigcawu's coronation took place in 2015 at Nqadu Great Place, the occasion marked the first coronation of a king in the amaXhosa nation in 50-years.

His Majesty became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

The King died after a short illness at the age of 51.

He was also the first King in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

The King's funeral featured military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion.

President Ramaphosa has ordered that the National Flag fly at half-mast throughout the country from, Monday, 25 November 2019 until the evening of Friday, 29 November 2019.

Meanwhile, Nkosi Dumehleli Mapasa has been named as acting amaXhosa king.

Mapasa, who is in his early 80s, will hold the fort until after the funeral, after that, the process of installing a new king will begin.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

