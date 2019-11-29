UK's Johnson says will keep no-deal Brexit preparations in place

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he wanted to keep in place preparations the government has made for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. "Many of those preparations will be extremely valuable as we come out of EU arrangements anyway. So I think that they were the right thing to have done and to keep in a state of readiness," he told reporters.

Johnson added he was confident that Britain would get a free trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020 which would eliminate the risk of a Brexit shock for the economy.

