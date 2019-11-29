International Development News
Sikkim Assembly passes first supplementary demands for grants

The Sikkim Assembly on Friday passed the first supplementary demands for grant of Rs 458.79 crore for 2019-20. The Assembly also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill on the second and last day of the two-day special session.

The House passed the first supplementary demands for grant of Rs 458 crore for the financial year 2019-20 to meet additional expenditure under 38 heads by voice vote, a day after Chief Minister P S Tamang, who holds charge of the Finance department, had tabled it for consideration of the Assembly. The Sikkim Appropriation Bill was passed by a voice vote by the members soon after Tamang presented it for consideration and passage by the house.

The passage of the Sikkim Appropriation Bill was required for withdrawal of money under the supplementary demands from the consolidated fund of the state. The Speaker L B Das adjourned the House sine die soon after the conclusion of valedictory remarks by the chief minister..

