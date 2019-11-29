Kejriwal govt taking credit for tackling pollution, dengue without doing anything: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday accused the Kejriwal government of taking credit for pollution mitigation and prevention of dengue without doing anything on it.

Javadekar released an RTI-based report brought out by BJP-linked think tank Public Policy Research Centre which claimed that the fiscal deficit of the Delhi government has increased by 55 times in the past two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)