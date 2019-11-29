Rajya Sabha complements Naidu on completion of all questions during Question Hour

The Rajya Sabha complemented its Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday for completion of all starred questions during the Question Hour besides Zero Hour submissions and special mentions. Naidu, in turn, thanked the members for their cooperation in completing the Question Hour "peacefully and successfully."

The members, led by Railways, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the chairman, as he was in the chair, for completing all the questions listed in the day's schedule after November 27. "I will complement the Chair for your ability to get everyone's cooperation also. It is truly a remarkable achievement of the Chair. On behalf of all the members and the and the House we complement you. Entire House will like to complement you," Goyal said.

Naidu said, "Today, out of 10 ministries, Agriculture Ministry -- seven, Ministry of Commerce -- five, Ministry of Railways -- three, these are the number of questions today, all Zero Hour submissions, all special mentions, all questions with supplementaries, have been completed with your cooperation very peacefully and successfully." On Congress' Jairam Ramesh changing his seat, he said in a lighter vein, "Unfair practices are not allowed here in this House." To this, Goyal jokingly said that Ramesh was coming closer to the BJP.

Earlier, during a question on railways, Naidu told Goyal, "In your regime trains are moving faster we are also trying to move faster." On November 27, the Upper House saw all the 15 starred questions listed, orally answered by the ministers concerned. Though five members, whose questions were admitted, were absent, Naidu allowed those questions to be orally answered and supplementary questions raised.

The last time all starred questions were orally answered in the Rajya Sabha was on January 4. The House took up all the listed questions in the schedule earlier on July 2. Prior to this, the upper house completed all the starred questions on January 2, 2018, when it set a new record by achieving the target after a gap of 15 years. Prior to 2018, the last time all listed starred questions were taken up was in 2002 during the 197th Session of the Upper House, officials in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

