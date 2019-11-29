UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 8 points - Panelbase poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to eight points from 10 a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase, the latest of several polls to show a slight tightening of the race. The Conservatives were on 42%, unchanged from the pollster's survey last week, with Labour on 34%, up to two points, Panelbase said on Friday.
The Liberal Democrats were down one point on 13% and the Brexit Party was up one point on 4%. Panelbase interviewed 2,010 people between Nov 27 and 28.
Britons go to the polls on Dec. 12.
