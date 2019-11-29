International Development News
UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 8 points - Panelbase poll

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:08 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to eight points from 10 a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase, the latest of several polls to show a slight tightening of the race. The Conservatives were on 42%, unchanged from the pollster's survey last week, with Labour on 34%, up to two points, Panelbase said on Friday.

The Liberal Democrats were down one point on 13% and the Brexit Party was up one point on 4%. Panelbase interviewed 2,010 people between Nov 27 and 28.

Britons go to the polls on Dec. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

