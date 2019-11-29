International Development News
We are in a virtual free-fall: Cong on GDP growth slip

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  29-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:13 IST
The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government over the GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, and said this is the lowest GDP recorded in six years. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that for the BJP, the GDP was "Godse Divisive Politics". He was referring to the ongoing row surrounding a BJP MP's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

"India's GDP has collapsed to an abysmal 4.5%. We are in a virtual free-fallWe are in a virtual free-fall. This is the lowest GDP quarter in 6 years. But why is the BJP celebrating? Because their understanding of GDP (Godse Divisive Politics) suggests double digit growth levels. All in the perspective," he said on Twitter. India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

