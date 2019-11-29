International Development News
Sudan's former ruling party rejects law dissolving it

Sudan's former ruling National Congress Party of ousted president Omar al-Bashir rejected a law passed by transitional authorities to dissolve the NCP and seize its assets, vowing to continue internal reform efforts. An NCP statement issued on Friday said the "move, if completed, would add nothing to the country but tension and hyperbole devastating to political life".

It added: "We assure our proud people and our extended membership in cities, villages, towns and districts across Sudan that we are continuing to complete the reform and change we have initiated before others in order to safeguard our country and serve our people." The NCP lambasted the transitional Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, which spearheaded protests against Bashir's rule and now shares power with the military. "With its reckless decisions (it) wants to return (Sudan) to the malicious, vicious cycle that has held back the country for the past 63 years," the statement said.

The NCP said its right to participate in political life was guaranteed by national and international statutes. On Thursday evening, the ruling Sovereign Council and Cabinet approved the dissolution of the NCP and repealed a public order law that had been used to regulate the behaviour of women under the Islamist Bashir.

