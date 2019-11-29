International Development News
Development News Edition

NRC implementation India's internal matter, which will be resolved internally: Bangladeshi envoy

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-11-2019 20:31 IST
NRC implementation India's internal matter, which will be resolved internally: Bangladeshi envoy

India has conveyed to Bangladesh that the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is an internal matter, which will be resolved internally, Bangladeshi envoy here Syed Muazzem Ali said on Friday. "We have been told that this is our internal issue and it will be resolved internally, so Bangladesh need not concern itself. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has said it is our internal matter and we will resolve it internally," he said in response to a question.

Speaking at an event at the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) here, Ali said nobody was sent back to Bangladesh after the NRC implementation in Assam and no one would be sent back as it was India's internal matter. Bangladesh will not interfere in any of India's internal matters, he added.

"As of now, they (India) have never raised it bilaterally. I have seen this kind of statements before elections. We talk to the Indian government and not with a political propaganda," he said, responding to a question on BJP chief Amit Shah's comment made in April, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, that his party will throw illegal migrants from Bangladesh out after coming to power. Shah is currently the Union home minister.

The NRC was prepared to identify the genuine Indian citizens living in Assam since March 24, 1971 or before, and identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the north-eastern state. Of the 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC published on August 30.

Ali also said Modi had assured Bangladesh that the Teesta Water Sharing Deal would be signed between the two countries. "Amid all these (bilateral) developments and progress, there remains some dissatisfaction also. And that you can guess is the Teesta Water Sharing Deal. However, we have been reassured by Prime Minister Modi that this will be signed and we are looking forward to that," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

