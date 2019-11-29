BJP dubs Raut's idea of anti-BJP front `Mungerilal's dream'

Mocking Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that an anti-BJP coalition would be formed in Goa, the ruling party in the state said on Friday that he was daydreaming. Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar also said that Raut should rather ensure that his party fulfilled the promises made to the people of Maharashtra, where it has formed government with the help of the Congress and NCP.

"Raut is daydreaming like `Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne'," Tendulkar said, referring to the Doordarshan series which was aired in 1989. "Before venturing into Goa's politics, Raut should first ensure that his party fulfills the promises made to the people of Maharashtra," he said.

Raut should also see to it that his party's candidates do not lose deposits in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Goa, the BJP leader further said. Raut said earlier on Friday that an anti-BJP coalition would be formed in Goa soon. He was speaking after meeting Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai in Mumbai.

"The Shiv Sena, which used to slam Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, has overnight changed its ideology to cobble up an unholy alliance in Maharashtra," Tendulkar further said. "Sena is dreaming of forming a government in Goa, despite the fact that the BJP on its own has 27 MLAs in 40- seat House," he added.

The BJP has "never backstabbed anyone, the way the Sena did in Maharashtra," Tendulkar said, adding that "we have given a proper and stable government in Goa." In a veiled reference to GFP leaders, Tendulkar said some people call themselves protectors of Goan identity, but now they are inviting parties from Maharashtra to rule Goa. The BJP will win the 2022 Goa Assembly election on its own without any alliance, he said.

Tendulkar also claimed that the party's strength in the assembly might go up from 27 to 30, but refused to divulge who among opposition MLAs were ready to switch sides..

