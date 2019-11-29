Toll rises to 15 protesters dead in south Iraq clashes: medics

Nasiriyah, Nov 29 (AFP) The death toll in Iraq's flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah rose to 15 protesters on Friday, medics said, as security forces fired on rallies in a new spree of violence. Dozens more were wounded in Nasiriyah, just hours after Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi pledged to resign in the wake of protests demanding a government overhaul.

Nearly 420 protesters have died since the rallies erupted on October 1.(AFP) RUP RUP

