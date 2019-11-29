Stopping Aarey metro car shed work unfortunate, says Devendra Fadnavis

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday termed the decision of the state government to put on hold the Aarey metro car shed work as "unfortunate." "It is unfortunate that the state government has stayed the Aarey Metro Car Shed work in spite of the Supreme Court and High Court orders. This shows state government is not serious about Mumbai Infrastructure projects! And ultimate sufferer is common Mumbaikar only!" tweeted Fadnavis.

The BJP leader further said that this will demotivate the investors who funded the metro project. "Japan's JICA had funded Rs15,000 crore for this Metro project on nominal interest rates. Such decisions will demotivate investors to come forward in future and all infra projects will get stalled which were already delayed for so long in previous 15-year rule," Fadnavis said in his second tweet.

An order to stop the work on the Aarey metro car shed project was passed by newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier today. "I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," he said at a press conference.

In October, the felling of trees in the Aarey Colony had drawn a wedge between former allies BJP and Shiv Sena, with then chief minister Fadnavis pushing for the project and Thackeray-led party protesting against the proposed car shed project. "It is going on in my mind, what I can do for the city," Thackery said at his presser today, adding that he was the first chief minister who was born in Mumbai. (ANI)

