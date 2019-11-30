International Development News
Development News Edition

Jharkhand polls: Amit Shah appeals voters to vote for 'stable decision-making govt'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed the voters to vote for a "stable decision-making government" in poll-bound Jharkhand so as to defeat corruption and Naxalism and also to maintain the pace of development in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 08:24 IST
Jharkhand polls: Amit Shah appeals voters to vote for 'stable decision-making govt'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed the voters to vote for a "stable decision-making government" in poll-bound Jharkhand so as to defeat corruption and Naxalism and also to maintain the pace of development in the state. Shah tweeted, "It is necessary to have a stable decision-making government here again so as to defeat corruption and Naxalism and also to maintain the pace of development in the state. Therefore, I appeal to voters to vote in large numbers to contribute to keeping Jharkhand on the path of development."

The first phase of polling in 13 constituencies spread across six districts of Jharkhand commenced on Saturday morning. The constituencies where polling is taking place are -- Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections, said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey on Friday. Security has been beefed up in these constituencies and adequate arrangements have been made at all polling booths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven killed, 15 injured after van falls off bridge at Dhule in north Maharashtra: Police.

Seven killed, 15 injured after van falls off bridge at Dhule in north Maharashtra Police....

Guardiola wants to stay at Man City beyond 2021

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Pep Guardiola is interested in staying as Manchester City manager beyond the length of his current contract with the Premier League champions, which is due to expire next summer. The 48-year-old is already on course t...

Arteta free to make his own career choices, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his assistant coach and close friend Mikel Arteta is free to consider other job opportunities should they come his way after Arsenal sacked Unai Emery. The former Premier League star h...

England dismiss New Zealand dangerman Watling in 2nd Test

England captured the vital New Zealand wicket of BJ Watling on the last ball before tea to snap a stubborn 124-run partnership on day two of the second Test in Hamilton on Saturday. At the interval, New Zealand was 315 for six with Watling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019