Development, unemployment top concern among voters in Jharkhand

As the first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday, voters in Lohargada and Daltonganj are concerned on the issues of development and unemployment. Jharkhand: Voters stress on the issue of development in assembly polls in Lohardaga, Daltonganj

Speaking to ANI in Lohargada, a voter Vikas Verma said, "I voted for the party that called for development in the state. I hope that the party will work on the issue of development." In Daltonganj, Ram Tiwari said, "Development ha not taken place here. There is poverty and unemployment. I voted on these issues. This time I feel a lot of people will come to vote. There is no fear among the voters here."

Shravan Kumar Tiwari said, "I voted on the issue of unemployment. Many youths are losing their jobs so I voted for the party that brings employment." While Arvind Tiwari was highly critical of the governments in past saying, "There are problems of lack of electricity and water in the region. In the past 30 years, no government did the task of providing fulltime electricity and water. There is unemployment as well so I voted on these issues."

The first phase of polling in 13 constituencies spread across six districts of Jharkhand commenced on Saturday morning. The constituencies where polling is taking place are -- Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. (ANI)

