Jharkhand: Naxals blow up bridge in Gumla district amid polls, None injured

Naxals blew up a bridge in Bishnupur here as the voting began for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections on Saturday. No injuries have been reported in the incident with Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan saying, "voting is not affected".

The first phase of polling in 13 constituencies spread across six districts of Jharkhand commenced today morning. The constituencies where polling is taking place are -- Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections, said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey on Friday. (ANI)

