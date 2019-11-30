International Development News
Development News Edition

Opposition leader Keiko Fujimori leaves prison in Peru

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lima
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 10:33 IST
Opposition leader Keiko Fujimori leaves prison in Peru

Lima, Nov 30 (AFP) Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was released from prison Friday after spending 13 months in pre-trial detention in a corruption case linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Her release comes days after the country's Constitutional Court ordered her freed in a ruling related only to her detention and which otherwise has no bearing on the corruption case against her.

"For me, it was the most painful event of my life," Fujimori said as she left prison and hugged her husband in front of a large group of supporters and journalists. Fujimori, 44, has been held since October 31, 2018.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes to officials, including four former Peruvian presidents. Fujimori is accused of receiving funds from the company for her 2011 election campaign as leader of the right-wing Popular Force party.

The party was a major player in the country's 2016 elections but has been losing ground since, in part due to Fujimori's two successive defeats in the second round of presidential elections in 2011 and 2016. Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has called for new legislative elections for January 26 after dissolving the country's single-chamber congress in September as part of an anti-corruption campaign.

Fujimori's party risks losing its majority in congress, following repeated clashes with Vizcarra, whose anti-graft drive has proven popular with the public. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schroder comes off bench to lift Thunder past Pelicans

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench as the host Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 109-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Chris Paul sank the go-ahead jumper with 124 left in the fourth quarter, and Steven Adams a...

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Researchers have unearthed well-preserved middle ear bones from a new species of an extinct rodent that lived 145-66 million years ago in what is now northeastern China, an advance that may lead to a better understanding of the evolution of...

Maharashtra: 7 dead, 20 injured after vehicle falls off bridge in Dhule

At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday. Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 National Stadium officially finished

Tokyos National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next years Olympic Games, was officially finished on Saturday and handed over to its owner and operator, the Japan Sport Council. Construction on the 60,000 capacity stadium was finished...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019