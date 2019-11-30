Congressmen have old experience of burning people: Pragya Thakur

After Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Govardhan Dangi threatened to burn alive Pragya Thakur if she visits the state, the BJP MP from Bhopal has hit back at the Congress stating that the party leaders have old experience of burning the people. She also said that she will visit Multanpura on December 8. "Congressmen have an old experience of burning the people, from the Sikhs in 1984 to Naina Sahni in the tandoor. Rahul Gandhi called (me) a terrorist and his MLA Govardhan Dangi will burn me. Okay, I am reaching Biaora at his residence in Multanpura at 4 pm on December 8, 2019, burn me," Thakur tweeted on Saturday.

Dangi had earlier threatened to burn alive Thakur if she enters the state. The Congress leader was agitated over Thakur's remark in praise of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion in Parliament on Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday.

"We will not just burn her effigy ... If she sets foot here, we will burn her also," he said while speaking to media persons in Rajgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)