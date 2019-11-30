International Development News
Development News Edition

Italy's 5-star leader Di Maio says Rome must delay approval of ESM reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 20:05 IST
Italy's 5-star leader Di Maio says Rome must delay approval of ESM reform
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The head of Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement said on Saturday the government should not sign off on a reform of the euro zone's bailout fund until plans for a wider banking union became clearer. The comments by foreign minister Luigi Di Maio could hinder plans by the 19 member states of the currency bloc to reach a political agreement on the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) reform this month.

The anti-establishment 5-star governs in coalition with the center-left Democratic Party (PD), which supports the reform. The domestic conflict could also risk a fresh crisis in the new government, which was formed only in September after the previous administration collapsed amid infighting. "That treaty (ESM) needs many improvements. We can't expect Italy to sign up blindly... because it's just one part, there's banking union, bank deposit insurance," Di Maio told reporters at an event in the city of Matera in southern Italy.

Di Maio's comments have put the government in a difficult position as Brussels prepares to sign off on ESM reform. Last week Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, from the co-ruling Democratic Party (PD), said negotiations on the reform were basically completed and it could not be changed.

The reform would give the ESM more powers to handle financial crises. It would increase the euro zone's monitoring powers over countries with economic imbalances and facilitates the restructuring of governments' debts in crises - a potential cause of higher yields for highly indebted nations. The reform has proved highly contentious in Italy, with the hard-right League party challenging the government not to agree to it. The League and some economists say the ESM reform is dangerous because it makes it more likely that Italy could have to restructure its huge public debt, proportionally the highest in the eurozone after that of Greece.

In a separate statement on Saturday, Di Maio's staff said the 5-Star leader was working with his party to introduce "significant changes" to the reform. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is due to address the Italian parliament on Monday on the ESM issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton storms to final pole of the Formula One season

World champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to the final pole position of the Formula One season with a dazzling display under the floodlights in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.The Briton, who wrapped up his sixth Formula One...

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: 2 of 4 accused get bail

A special PMLA court here on Saturday rejected bail pleas of Haroun Yusuf and Humayun Merchant, both arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Special PMLA Judge P Rajvaidya, however, g...

J'khand BJP demands action against Cong candidate for

The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Congress candidate from Daltonganj, K N Tripathi, for allegedly intimidating voters with a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. A minor clas...

7 killed in bus-tanker collision in West Bengal

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at Khoirakandi under th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019