Uddhav Thackeray-led govt passes floor test amid BJP boycott Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance passed the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

India and Japan ask Pakistan to take concrete action against terror infrastructure New Delhi: In their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, India and Japan on Saturday deliberated on the threat posed to regional peace by terror networks operating from Pakistan and asked it to take "resolute and irreversible" action against them.

First night trial of Agni-III missile held Balasore (Odisha): The first night trial of the nuclear capable Agni-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile was carried out from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Saturday, Defence sources said.

DEL30 JK-LD AVALANCHE Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

Jammu: Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh , a defence spokesperson said.

CAL12 JH-POLL LD ALL PERCENTAGE 64.12 per cent votes cast in first phase of polling in J'khand

Ranchi: An estimated 64.12 per cent votes were cast in 13 constituencies of Jharkhand Assembly where polling was held in the first phase on Saturday, Election Commission officials said.

MDS7 TL-2ND LD WOMAN Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

DEL32 DL-WOMAN-4THLD PROTEST Woman protests outside Parliament over Hyd gangrape-murder, alleges police brutality

New Delhi: A woman sat on a solitary protest near the Parliament here on Saturday morning in the wake of the gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by police personnel following which the Delhi Commission for Women issued notice to Delhi Police.

BOM40 MH-LD NCP-FLOOR TEST BJP ungraceful loser, ran away from floor test: Cong, NCP

Mumbai: The NCP and Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of being "ungraceful losers" and running away from the Assembly after the opposition party staged a walkout before the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government faced a floor test.

DEL11 KHURSHID-ARTICLE 370 Abrogation of Art 370 will have adverse impact: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi: The purpose behind the introduction of Article 370 in the Constitution was to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, and an abrogation that "hasn't been thought out through" will only have adverse impact on the region, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday.

DEL9 PRIYANKA-LD ADITYANATH Priyanka writes to Yogi, seeks inquiry in girl's death in hostel

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an urgent inquiry into the alleged suicide of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student, asserting that action in the matter is of utmost importance for the safety of girls in the state. DEL12 JAVADEKAR-LD MODI GOVT

Terrorism in Kashmir at minimum in first six months of Modi 2.0: Javadekar New Delhi: Terrorism in Kashmir has been at a minimum level after the repeal of Article 370, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday, describing the first six months of the Modi government's second term as dedicated to development and security of the country.

FGN18 PAK-KARTARPUR-MINISTER Kartarpur corridor Army chief Bajwa's brainchild, will hurt India: Pak minister

Lahore: The opening of the historic Kartarpur corridor was the brainchild of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and it will hurt India for ever, a top pakistani minister claimed on Saturday, contradicted his government's assertion that the idea behind the initiative was of Prime Minister Imran Khan. By M Zulqernain

FGN15 UK-BRIDGE-3RDLD SUSPECT London Bridge terrorist was convicted in 2012 for PoK terror training camp plans, LSE bomb plot

London:The man who stabbed and killed two people in the London Bridge terrorist attack on Friday has been identified as a convicted terrorist who was jailed seven years ago over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp on land owned by his family in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. By Aditi Khanna.

Bail granted to Bishop Franco Mulakkal extended till Jan 6 Kottayam (Ker): A Court here on Saturday extended the bail granted to Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, till January 6.

Court to pass order on Indrani's bail plea on Dec 10 Mumbai: The special CBI court here is likely to pass an order on the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on December 10.

