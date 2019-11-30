International Development News
Development News Edition

TDP alleges Andhra Police working at YSRCP's behest

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday accused the state police of working at the behest of the ruling YSR Congress Party and has also raised concerns over the security of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu "being diluted."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 23:44 IST
TDP alleges Andhra Police working at YSRCP's behest
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday accused the state police of working at the behest of the ruling YSR Congress Party and has also raised concerns over the security of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu "being diluted." "The Andhra Pradesh Police at the behest of ruling YSRCP is time and again trying to disturb the programs of TDP. The police are foisting false cases against TDP leaders and workers while supporting the illegal activities of YSRCP leaders. In addition to this the security of Nara Chandrababu Naidu is also being diluted which may result in any untoward incident," the letter written by TDP Andhra Pradesh President, K Kala Venkat Rao to the Principal Secretary of the state's Home Department read.

The letter mentions a couple of instances when there were lapses in the security cover of Naidu, who is "a Z+ category protectee with NSG mobile cover". "On November 28, our leader (Naidu) along with other TDP Leaders started from his residence at 10 am and when the carcade was approaching seed access road about 50 to 100 YSRCP Activists who gathered at the place raised slogans against our leader and displayed placards. Some of the YSRCP activists attacked the convoy, pelted stones on the vehicle in which our leaders are travelling and they also threw a chappal at the bus with an intention to harm our leaders," the letter alleged.

It also mentioned another incident in which allegedly the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Thullur allowed YSRCP workers to protest against Naidu and other TDP leaders. The letter added that a person had pelted stone on TDP's convoy and had a slipper had also been thrown on it. The letter goes on to allege that similar lapses happened in West Godavari and Guntur districts too.

"Therefore, it is requested to order an enquiry into the above incidents and take suitable action against the erring officials to uphold the constitutional rights of the people," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

UPDATE 1-London attacker named, was previously convicted of terrorism offences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian opposition leader compares Supreme Leader to toppled Shah

Iranian opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi has compared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Shah, the monarch deposed in a 1979 revolution, following the governments crackdown on protests this month. The unrest began on Nov. 15 a...

Giants place LS DeOssie on injured reserve

The New York Giants placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The Giants promoted Colin Holba from the practice squad to take DeOssies roster spot ahead of Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers in...

July 25 forecast: Sunny, with cloud of impeachment for Trump

Washington AP The forecast for July 25 was typical for Washington sunny, mid-80s. President Donald Trump had good reason to be feeling bright and sunny himself. It was the morning after Robert Muellers congressional testimony at the conclus...

Fiat Chrysler, auto union reach tentative deal on contract

Detroit, Nov 30 AP The United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler reached a tentative agreement Saturday on a new four-year contract, which includes a total of USD 9 billion in investments but still needs final approval from workers. Both sides ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019