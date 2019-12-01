International Development News
Development News Edition

Iranian opposition leader compares Supreme Leader to toppled Shah

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 00:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 00:22 IST
Iranian opposition leader compares Supreme Leader to toppled Shah
Mousavi's comments about Khamenei, the highest authority in the Islamic Republic, were posted in a statement on the opposition Kaleme website. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iranian opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi has compared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Shah, the monarch deposed in a 1979 revolution, following the government's crackdown on protests this month. The unrest began on Nov. 15 after the government of the Islamic Republic, one of OPEC's biggest oil producers, announced gasoline price hikes. But the protests quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding the removal of top leaders.

Khamenei has described the violence as the work of a "very dangerous conspiracy". The Tehran government has blamed "thugs" linked to its opponents in exile and the country's main foreign foes, namely the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. Iran has given no official death toll, but Amnesty International has said that at least 161 people have been killed. Tehran has rejected this figure.

Mousavi's comments about Khamenei, the highest authority in the Islamic Republic, were posted in a statement on the opposition Kaleme website. He made a reference to an infamous 1978 massacre which rallied public support and led to the toppling of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. "The killers of the year 1978 were the representatives of a non-religious regime and the agents and shooters of November 2019 are the representatives of a religious government," he said. "Then the commander in chief was the Shah and today, here, the Supreme Leader with absolute authority."

He called on the government to "pay attention to the repercussions of the Jaleh square killings" of 1978. A spokesman for the Tehran government could not be reached for comment on the remarks outside office hours.

Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi ran in a presidential election in June 2009 but lost out to hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The two men became figureheads for Iranians who staged mass protests after the vote, which they said was rigged. Karroubi, Mousavi and Mousavi's wife Zahra Rahnavard have been under house arrest in Tehran since 2011 after the opposition leaders called on supporters to rally in solidarity with pro-democracy uprisings in Arab countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-German SPD's new leadership casts doubt over Merkel coalition

Sharp critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives won a vote for the leadership of Germanys Social Democrats SPD on Saturday, raising big questions over the future of the government. The SPD said leftists Norbert W...

Motor racing-FIA aims to close loophole after Indian F2 racer escapes ban

Motor racings governing body plans to close a loophole that allowed Indian Formula Two racer Mahaveer Raghunathan to compete in the seasons last two races in Abu Dhabi despite collecting enough penalty points to be banned for a second time ...

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead narrow to 15 points -Opinium poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow over the past week but it remains wide at 15 points, the Observer newspaper said, citing a poll by Opinium.Support for the Conserv...

Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019