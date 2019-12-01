BRIEF-UK Conservatives maintain 13-point lead over Labour- poll

... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkars Fine Gael party failed to win any of the four by-elections held to fill parliamentary vacancies on Saturday, a blow ahead of a general election he plans to hold in the next six months.The governing center-...
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss t...
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. Fellow quarterback Brett Rypien was waived to make room for Lock, who could start Sundays game against the Los Angeles Chargers.While NFL Networks Ia...
Liverpool opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the Premier League on Saturday when the old adage that title winners churn out victories even when not at their best had a special ring.A couple of hours after champions Manchester City drop...