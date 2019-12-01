International Development News
BRIEF-UK Conservatives maintain 13-point lead over Labour- poll

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 02:17 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 02:17 IST
BRIEF-UK Conservatives maintain 13-point lead over Labour- poll

Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* UK ELECTION: DELTAPOLL PUTS SUPPORT FOR CONSERVATIVES AT 45%, LABOUR ON 32%, LIB DEMS ON 15%, BREXIT PARTY ON 3%

