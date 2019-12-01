Karna CM rejects talks of possible Cong-JD(S) tie up post

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday rubbished indications by Congress and JD(S) leaders of a possible post by-poll alliance in Karnataka, saying such talks don't have any value. He also asserted that BJP's candidates in all the 15 assembly constituencies going for bypolls would be victorious.

"People will give them the answer, once the results are out Congress and JD(S) will realise that people are with us (BJP)," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters during campaign in poll bound Shivajinagar assembly segment here, he said, he was 100 per cent confident that BJP candidates would win all 15 constituencies going for by-elections.

To a query on Congress and JD(S) hinting at the possibility of coming together to form government, Yediyurappa said, "such talks dont have any value. Those who are insane are talking such things, and it doesn't have value." Sounding upbeat after forming a coalition government in neighboring Maharashtra, the Congress in Karnataka made it clear that it was not averse to joining hands with JD(S) once again, in case the ruling BJP fails to garner required number of seats to remain in majority, after December 5 bypolls. JD(S) leaders have already dropped enough hits about the party being open to such a possibility.

Later in the day, speaking to media in Belagavi, Yediyurappa said, 100 per cent there would be political polarisation in the state after the bypolls as claimed by the Congress, as they would bite the dust and remain in opposition, while BJP would continue to govern the state for remaining 3.5 years. "Once the results are out on December 9 it will be clear, people will teach a lesson to Congress and JD(S) leaders.

People have decided that Yediyurappa should be given an opportunity for remaining 3.5 years," he said, adding Congress and its leader Siddaramaiah were "day dreaming" about coming to power and becoming Chief Minister. The ruling BJP, led by Yediyurappa needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar.

Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs. With winning majority of seats being crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)