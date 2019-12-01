BJP issues show cause notice to its MLA over derogatory statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar, for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community.

In a statement issued her on Sunday, state BJP media co-incharge Alok Awasthi said, "Taking cognizance of the statements made by Nand Kishor Gurjar published in news and complaints received against him, a showcause notice has been issued to him by UP BJP general secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar on the directives of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh."

In the show cause notice, Gurjar has been asked to furnish his reply in a week's time, the statement issued by the BJP said.

