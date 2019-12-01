J'khand polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally on Monday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his first rally during the assembly polls campaign in Jharkhand on Monday.
The former Congress president will address a public meeting in Simdega in favour of the party's candidate Bhushan Bara who is up against BJP's Shraddhanand Besra.
The Jharkhand elections is being held in five phases and the first was completed on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Jharkhand
- Congress
- Simdega
- BJP
ALSO READ
JD(U) names 12 more candidates for Jharkhand polls
Jharkhand polls: BJP, AJSU continue to name candidates against
Elephant tramples two elderly persons to death in Jharkhand
189 candidates in the fray in first phase of Jharkhand polls
Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East