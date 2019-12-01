J'khand polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally on Monday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his first rally during the assembly polls campaign in Jharkhand on Monday.

The former Congress president will address a public meeting in Simdega in favour of the party's candidate Bhushan Bara who is up against BJP's Shraddhanand Besra.

The Jharkhand elections is being held in five phases and the first was completed on Saturday.

