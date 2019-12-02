International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerry launches US bipartisan group addressing climate 'like a war'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 00:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 00:44 IST
Kerry launches US bipartisan group addressing climate 'like a war'
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former US secretary of state John Kerry said Sunday that he had formed a cross-party, celebrity-studded coalition to take on the cause of climate change and confront it "like a war." The initiative's launch coincides with the opening Monday of the COP25 international climate talks in Madrid, where the US administration of Donald Trump will be represented only by a low-level delegation.

Trump has begun the process of withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement signed by nearly every other country, calling global warming a "hoax." In contrast, Kerry told NBC's "Meet the Press" that climate change poses "an international security issue" requiring the equivalent of wartime mobilization.

Kerry said his new group World War Zero included admirals and generals as well as celebrities including actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rock legend Sting. Kerry, a Democrat, appeared Sunday with another member, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and Republican former governor of California.

Without specifically referring to Trump or the COP25 talks, Kerry said that "no country is getting the job done." "Things are getting worse, not better. So we have our unlikely allies coming together here... to treat this like a war."

The United Nations warned last week that barring an immediate, dramatic decline in fossil fuel emissions, the world will be unable to avert climate disaster. The US is the world's second-largest polluter, after China, and carbon emissions from the two countries are growing, not declining.

Some American conservatives, including Trump, question established climate science and say severe curbs on industrial emissions could inflict severe economic harm. Schwarzenegger disputed that conclusion, saying California had provided "perfect proof you can protect the environment and economy at the same time" with the development of "green" jobs.

The Kerry group is planning to hold town meetings across the US -- including states seen as key to next year's presidential election -- with the goal of reaching millions of Americans and persuading climate skeptics. It will not advocate any specific climate policies.

The group includes Henry Paulson, a former Treasury secretary under George W. Bush, and John Kasich, a former Republican governor of Ohio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 10 killed in Burkina Faso church attack: Security sources

At least 10 people including children were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso where places of worship have already suffered several Islamist assaults, security sources said. The attack took place on Sunday.The victims w...

Jags' Minshew replaces turnover-prone Foles at halftime

Gardner Minshew replaced Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles at the start of the second half Sunday with the Jaguars trailing the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles ...

At least 10 killed in Burkina Faso church attack: Security sources

Ouagadougou, Dec 2 AFP At least 10 people including children were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso where places of worship have already suffered several Islamist assaults, security sources said. The attack took place ...

Vikings WR Thielen ruled out vs. Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was downgraded to out for Monday nights game at the Seattle Seahawks due to his hamstring injury, the team announced Sunday. Thielen will miss his third straight game and fourth in the past five due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019