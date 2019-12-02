PM Modi wishes JP Nadda a happy birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on his 59th birthday, describing him as a diligent leader. Nadda was born on this day in 1960 in Patna.
"A very happy birthday to JP Nadda, a humble, diligent and dutiful leader, former Union Minister and BJP Working President. He has discharged every role efficiently with his distinctive work style," the prime minister tweeted. He prayed for Nadda's long and healthy life.
Nadda became the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in June. Home Minister Amit Shah is the party president.
