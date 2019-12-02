REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over the probe into a murdered journalist, announced on Sunday he planned to step down, saying he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next month.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ Shootings in northern Mexico town kill 20, pile pressure on president

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Clashes sparked by suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 20 people this weekend, authorities said, putting more pressure on Mexico’s president to curb gang violence after the United States vowed to label the gangs terrorists. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ White House says it will not participate in Wednesday's Trump impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House told Democratic lawmakers on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyers would not participate in a congressional impeachment hearing this week, citing a lack of “fundamental fairness.” USA-WEATHER/

U.S. snowstorms turn Thanksgiving holiday travel into a nightmare NEW YORK (Reuters) - Heavy snows in the United States closed roads and canceled nearly 900 flights on what was forecast to be the busiest day of the year for highways and airports, stranding hordes of travelers trying to head home on Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

BUSINESS CHINA-ECONOMY-PMI-FACTORY-CAIXIN/

China's November factory activity unexpectedly expands at quickest pace in almost three years: Caixin PMI BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the quickest pace in almost three years in November, with solid increases in output and new orders, a private business survey showed on Monday.

DHL-CHINA-SUPPLY-CHAIN/ Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen: DHL survey

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As the U.S.-China trade war drags into its 16th month and continues to disrupt supply chains, more than one-quarter of multinational firms have not made contingency plans, showed a survey from a subsidiary of courier giant DHL. ENTERTAINMENT

SHOWBIZ-YEAR-ENDER/ A year in showbiz: court drama, box office records and a young billionaire

LONDON (Reuters) - From the world’s youngest self-made billionaire to celebrities in court, the world of entertainment produced a wide array of headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2019. SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI-HULKENBERG/ Motor racing: Hulkenberg bows out with fans voting him 'Driver of the Day'

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Formula One fans gave Nico Hulkenberg a ‘Driver of the Day’ send-off on Sunday as the Renault driver bowed out with a 12th-place finish in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ALPINE-SKIING-WOMEN/

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women’s World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV) UN leaders and delegates arrive at venue for COP25

United Nations leaders and delegates arrive at Madrid's IFEMA convention center for the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-SPEECHES (PIX) (TV) UN leaders and delegates present opening statements at COP25

United Nations leaders and delegates present opening statements for the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid's IFEMA convention center. Speakers include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-HANDOVER (PIX) (TV) Gavel passed to President of the 2019 climate change conference Carolina Schmidt

United Nations leaders and delegates pass gavel to Carolina Schmidt, Chile's Minister of Environment and new president of the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

UN-NUCLEAR/CHIEF (TV) IAEA member states meet to approve Grossi as new chief

The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds a meeting of all its member states to formally appoint Argentina's Rafael Grossi as the International Atomic Energy Agency's new director general. He will take up the position the next day. 2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-HANDSHAKE (PIX) (TV) Spain's PM Sanchez greets leaders at U.N. Climate Change conference

Spain's acting-Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres greet leaders at the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-TAXES/JETS (INSIGHT, PIX) INSIGHT-Off the radar: US CEOs’ jet perks add millions to corporate tax bills

As U.S. corporate jet use approaches pre-financial-crisis levels and CEOs take an increasing number of personal trips on the company tab, many investors are being kept in the dark about the true cost of the perk. 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PHOTO (PIX) (TV) Leaders pose for family photo at climate talks in Madrid

Leaders attending the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid pose for family photo. Governments face a struggle at a United Nations summit in Spain next week to inject momentum into efforts to curb global warming, dogged by lack of consensus, U.S. scepticism and disruptive protests demanding more action. 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-OPENING (PIX) (TV) U.N. Climate Change conference COP25 declared open in Madrid

The 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) declared open in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Democrats move closer to crafting formal impeachment charges against Trump

U.S. congressional Democrats will take a big step closer to impeaching President Donald Trump this week, with a hearing to prepare for consideration of formal charges of misconduct against him. Trump is widely expected to be impeached before Christmas, in a political drama that is likely to continue until next November's election determines which party controls the White House and Congress in the early 2020s 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN Turkey's Erdogan chairs AK Party executive committee meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of his AK Party's central executive committee (1130 GMT). 2 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (EXPLAINER) EXPLAINER-How does impeachment of a U.S. president work?

A concise explainer on how the process of impeachment will unfold if the House of Representatives votes to charge the president with "high crimes and misdemeanors". The House takes a big step forward in the impeachment process this week with a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. 2 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PELOSI (PIX) (TV) U.S. Congressional speaker Pelosi holds news conference at start of U.N. climate talks in Madrid

U.S. Congressional delegation led by Democrat speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference shortly after U.N. climate talks open in Madrid. Democrats have pledged to overturn the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming. 2 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-SANCHEZ (PIX) (TV) Spain's acting PM and U.N Secretary General hold joint news conference

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and U.N Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold joint news conference at the end of the first day of the U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ANDREW-GIUFFRE (TV) Woman who says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew speaks to BBC

Virginia Giuffre gives her first UK interview to Panorama and reveals new details about her time with Jeffrey Epstein. 2 Dec 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ETHIOPIA-TELECOMS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with CEO of Ethio Telecom as partial privatisation approaches Interview with the CEO of state-run Ethio Telecom ahead of the company’s partial privatization, scheduled for next year. Ethiopia will be inviting multinational mobile companies to bid for telco licenses as part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's drive to liberalise the economy, ending a state monopoly and opening up one of the world’s last major closed telecoms market in a nation of 100 million people.

2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CHINA-RUSSIA/GAS-START (PIX) (TV)

Gazprom launches Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline to China Russian energy giant Gazprom launches Power of Siberia pipeline to China which is expected to supply 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year over the next 30 years. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to take part in the launch via videolink.

2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-REALESTATE

Brexit, ultra-low rates help luxury real estate sparkle in City of Lights Robert Drake bought a 2 million euro apartment near the Elysee Palace, lured by rock-bottom borrowing rates and a conviction that even a Brexit deal will not halt a drift of bankers back to continental Europe. His purchase is a reflection of how the damage dealt to London by Brexit is helping support price rises in Parisian luxury real estate.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/GUNS (TV) Supreme Court hears first gun rights case in a decade

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court hears a challenge backed by the influential National Rifle Association lobby group to New York City’s strict limits on handgun owners transporting their firearms outside of the home. 2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)