International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:30 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over the probe into a murdered journalist, announced on Sunday he planned to step down, saying he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next month.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ Shootings in northern Mexico town kill 20, pile pressure on president

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Clashes sparked by suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 20 people this weekend, authorities said, putting more pressure on Mexico’s president to curb gang violence after the United States vowed to label the gangs terrorists. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ White House says it will not participate in Wednesday's Trump impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House told Democratic lawmakers on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyers would not participate in a congressional impeachment hearing this week, citing a lack of “fundamental fairness.” USA-WEATHER/

U.S. snowstorms turn Thanksgiving holiday travel into a nightmare NEW YORK (Reuters) - Heavy snows in the United States closed roads and canceled nearly 900 flights on what was forecast to be the busiest day of the year for highways and airports, stranding hordes of travelers trying to head home on Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

BUSINESS CHINA-ECONOMY-PMI-FACTORY-CAIXIN/

China's November factory activity unexpectedly expands at quickest pace in almost three years: Caixin PMI BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the quickest pace in almost three years in November, with solid increases in output and new orders, a private business survey showed on Monday.

DHL-CHINA-SUPPLY-CHAIN/ Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen: DHL survey

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As the U.S.-China trade war drags into its 16th month and continues to disrupt supply chains, more than one-quarter of multinational firms have not made contingency plans, showed a survey from a subsidiary of courier giant DHL. ENTERTAINMENT

SHOWBIZ-YEAR-ENDER/ A year in showbiz: court drama, box office records and a young billionaire

LONDON (Reuters) - From the world’s youngest self-made billionaire to celebrities in court, the world of entertainment produced a wide array of headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2019. SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI-HULKENBERG/ Motor racing: Hulkenberg bows out with fans voting him 'Driver of the Day'

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Formula One fans gave Nico Hulkenberg a ‘Driver of the Day’ send-off on Sunday as the Renault driver bowed out with a 12th-place finish in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ALPINE-SKIING-WOMEN/

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women’s World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV) UN leaders and delegates arrive at venue for COP25

United Nations leaders and delegates arrive at Madrid's IFEMA convention center for the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-SPEECHES (PIX) (TV) UN leaders and delegates present opening statements at COP25

United Nations leaders and delegates present opening statements for the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid's IFEMA convention center. Speakers include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-HANDOVER (PIX) (TV) Gavel passed to President of the 2019 climate change conference Carolina Schmidt

United Nations leaders and delegates pass gavel to Carolina Schmidt, Chile's Minister of Environment and new president of the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

UN-NUCLEAR/CHIEF (TV) IAEA member states meet to approve Grossi as new chief

The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds a meeting of all its member states to formally appoint Argentina's Rafael Grossi as the International Atomic Energy Agency's new director general. He will take up the position the next day. 2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-HANDSHAKE (PIX) (TV) Spain's PM Sanchez greets leaders at U.N. Climate Change conference

Spain's acting-Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres greet leaders at the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-TAXES/JETS (INSIGHT, PIX) INSIGHT-Off the radar: US CEOs’ jet perks add millions to corporate tax bills

As U.S. corporate jet use approaches pre-financial-crisis levels and CEOs take an increasing number of personal trips on the company tab, many investors are being kept in the dark about the true cost of the perk. 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PHOTO (PIX) (TV) Leaders pose for family photo at climate talks in Madrid

Leaders attending the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid pose for family photo. Governments face a struggle at a United Nations summit in Spain next week to inject momentum into efforts to curb global warming, dogged by lack of consensus, U.S. scepticism and disruptive protests demanding more action. 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-OPENING (PIX) (TV) U.N. Climate Change conference COP25 declared open in Madrid

The 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) declared open in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Democrats move closer to crafting formal impeachment charges against Trump

U.S. congressional Democrats will take a big step closer to impeaching President Donald Trump this week, with a hearing to prepare for consideration of formal charges of misconduct against him. Trump is widely expected to be impeached before Christmas, in a political drama that is likely to continue until next November's election determines which party controls the White House and Congress in the early 2020s 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN Turkey's Erdogan chairs AK Party executive committee meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of his AK Party's central executive committee (1130 GMT). 2 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (EXPLAINER) EXPLAINER-How does impeachment of a U.S. president work?

A concise explainer on how the process of impeachment will unfold if the House of Representatives votes to charge the president with "high crimes and misdemeanors". The House takes a big step forward in the impeachment process this week with a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. 2 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PELOSI (PIX) (TV) U.S. Congressional speaker Pelosi holds news conference at start of U.N. climate talks in Madrid

U.S. Congressional delegation led by Democrat speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference shortly after U.N. climate talks open in Madrid. Democrats have pledged to overturn the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming. 2 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-SANCHEZ (PIX) (TV) Spain's acting PM and U.N Secretary General hold joint news conference

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and U.N Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold joint news conference at the end of the first day of the U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 2 Dec 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ANDREW-GIUFFRE (TV) Woman who says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew speaks to BBC

Virginia Giuffre gives her first UK interview to Panorama and reveals new details about her time with Jeffrey Epstein. 2 Dec 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ETHIOPIA-TELECOMS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with CEO of Ethio Telecom as partial privatisation approaches Interview with the CEO of state-run Ethio Telecom ahead of the company’s partial privatization, scheduled for next year. Ethiopia will be inviting multinational mobile companies to bid for telco licenses as part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's drive to liberalise the economy, ending a state monopoly and opening up one of the world’s last major closed telecoms market in a nation of 100 million people.

2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CHINA-RUSSIA/GAS-START (PIX) (TV)

Gazprom launches Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline to China Russian energy giant Gazprom launches Power of Siberia pipeline to China which is expected to supply 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year over the next 30 years. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to take part in the launch via videolink.

2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-REALESTATE

Brexit, ultra-low rates help luxury real estate sparkle in City of Lights Robert Drake bought a 2 million euro apartment near the Elysee Palace, lured by rock-bottom borrowing rates and a conviction that even a Brexit deal will not halt a drift of bankers back to continental Europe. His purchase is a reflection of how the damage dealt to London by Brexit is helping support price rises in Parisian luxury real estate.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/GUNS (TV) Supreme Court hears first gun rights case in a decade

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court hears a challenge backed by the influential National Rifle Association lobby group to New York City’s strict limits on handgun owners transporting their firearms outside of the home. 2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...

China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory....

Brushing teeth links with lower risks of heart failure

According to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology ESC, Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure.Previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019