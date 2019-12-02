International Development News
Development News Edition

We have not received any financial assistance yet: WB CM on Cyclone Bulbul

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the state has not received any financial help from the Centre as was promised after Cyclone Bulbul.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:26 IST
We have not received any financial assistance yet: WB CM on Cyclone Bulbul
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the state has not received any financial help from the Centre as was promised after Cyclone Bulbul. "A team from Center came for a survey after cyclone Bulbul. We have not received any financial assistance yet. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 23811.60Cr and 6 people lost their lives. Prime Minister had tweeted that financial help will be provided," she said while speaking in the Assembly.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had on November 27 said that central share amounting to Rs 414.90 crore to West Bengal had already been released. In a written reply to a question regarding Cyclone Bulbul, in Rajya Sabha, Rai had said: "During the year 2019-20, central share amounting to Rs. 414.90 crore to West Bengal and Rs. 552.00 crore to Odisha has already been released under SDRF by the Central Government and additional financial assistance to states is extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong deports Indonesian worker who reported on protests

Hong Kong on Monday deported an Indonesian domestic worker who had reported on the citys ongoing protests, her supporters said, accusing authorities of a politically motivated expulsion. Award-winning writer Yuli Riswati was held for 28 day...

UPDATE 1-Putin and Xi oversee launch of landmark Russian gas pipeline to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday oversaw the launch of a landmark pipeline that will transport natural gas from Siberia to northeast China, an economic and political boost to ties between Mos...

UPDATE 2-Turkish economy returns to growth, government eyes acceleration in 2020

Turkeys economy grew 0.9 year-on-year httpstmsnrt.rs2P6vV18 in the third quarter, breaking three consecutive quarters of contraction as it shook off a recession which followed last years currency crisis.Turkey has a track record of 5 growth...

Encounter report 'leak': BJP moves privilege notice against CM

The opposition BJP on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged leak of a report of a judicial commission that probed an alleged encounter in 2012 in south Bastar region wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019