We have not received any financial assistance yet: WB CM on Cyclone Bulbul

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the state has not received any financial help from the Centre as was promised after Cyclone Bulbul. "A team from Center came for a survey after cyclone Bulbul. We have not received any financial assistance yet. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 23811.60Cr and 6 people lost their lives. Prime Minister had tweeted that financial help will be provided," she said while speaking in the Assembly.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had on November 27 said that central share amounting to Rs 414.90 crore to West Bengal had already been released. In a written reply to a question regarding Cyclone Bulbul, in Rajya Sabha, Rai had said: "During the year 2019-20, central share amounting to Rs. 414.90 crore to West Bengal and Rs. 552.00 crore to Odisha has already been released under SDRF by the Central Government and additional financial assistance to states is extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)