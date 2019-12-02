Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will change Jharkhand, just like Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi at

  • PTI
  • |
  • Simdega
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:44 IST
Will change Jharkhand, just like Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi at

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to waive farm loans if the opposition coalition comes to power in Jharkhand and vowed to change the state, which has a significant tribal population, just like neighbouring Chhattisgarh where his party stormed to power last year. Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi said within a year of coming to power, the Congress government has changed the scenario in Chhattisgarh.

"You (tribals) have land, forests and water we are there to protect them," he said. Gandhi said the BJP government in Chhattisgarh "snatched" lands of tribals and gave to industrialists, but the Congress government returned their lands.

"Wherever we promised to waive farm loans, we did so after coming to power. In Jharkhand as well, we will do the same if our coalition is voted to power," Gandhi added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

B'luru police sets up separate wing to enhance women security

Bengaluru police have set up a separate wing for women, strengthened the helpline and improvised its mobile app BCP Suraksha in the wake of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. Bengaluru PoliceCommissioner Bhaskar...

Global conference on sustainable development, sustainable debt starts in Dakar

Senegals capital Dakar is hosting an international conference on sustainable development and sustainable debt on December 2. Dakar is considered fitting venue for discussion as Senegal is using a powerful recipe for sustainable growth.By im...

Chaos at Kolkata airport as GoAir flights delayed, canceled

HIGHLIGHTAt least two flights of GoAir to Guwahati and Ahmedabad were eventually canceled after being delayed by hours.Travelers said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical ...

Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019