Sports University Bill tabled in Delhi Assembly

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:31 IST
The 'Sports University Bill' was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserting that it is aimed at getting more medals than China in the Olympics.

Participating in a discussion on the bill, the chief minister said political leaders and bureaucrats will not have a say in the functioning of proposed sports university. Professionals will run it instead, he said.

Kejriwal said that in last 70 years, the country has won only 28 medals in Olympics. In the last Olympics in 2016, China won 70 medals, he said, adding that there is no dearth of talent in India.

