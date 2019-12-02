Left Menu
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Azeri ruling party calls for early parliamentary election - official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baku
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:13 IST
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Azeri ruling party calls for early parliamentary election - official

Azerbaijan's ruling party has decided to ask President Ilham Aliyev to call an early parliamentary election and has initiated the dissolution of parliament, a top party official said on Thursday, a month after a major government shake-up. The decision was taken at the Yeni Azerbaijan party's political council meeting, party executive secretary Ali Akhmedov told reporters, adding it aimed to support the president's policy on reforms and personnel changes.

The next election is not due until November 2020, but the president has the right to dissolve the parliament and call an early election. The vote should take place three months after the parliament is dissolved. Akhmedov told a news conference the early election would help modernize the country's legislative branch and speed the course of economic reforms.

Aliyev made some high-profile changes in the government and his administration last month that included the appointment of 62-year-old economist Ali Asadov as prime minister. The president criticized the pace of economic reforms and said he wanted to clear out members of his government who had reached pensionable age, a move is seen partly as intended to force out officials appointed during his father's tenure.

The former Soviet country on the Caspian Sea is rich in oil and gas but many of the 10 million population see the little benefit as the country grapples with inflation and unemployment. Aliyev has held power since he was elected in October 2003, two months before the death of his father Heydar Aliyev. He also won elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018, and two separate referendums scrapped a two-term presidential limit and extended the presidential term to seven years from five.

He appointed his wife Mehriban Aliyeva first vice president, the second most powerful post after the president, in 2017. Western nations have courted Azerbaijan because of its role as an alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas to Europe, but various European bodies and rights groups have accused Aliyev of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents. Baku denies the accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirupam demands clarification from Centre, BJP over Ananth Kumar Hegde's claim

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday demanded a clarification from the central government and BJP over party MP Anant Kumar Hegdes statement that Devendra Fadnavis government was formed in Maharashtra to save the money allotted from the...

Russia's own encyclopedia to cost $31 million; replace 'unreliable' Wikipedia

HIGHLIGHTSRussia is planning to set up a new online site for its national encyclopedia after Putin said Wikipedia was unreliable.Putin had last month proposed replacing Wikipedia with an electronic version of reliable Great Russian Encyclop...

Why London Bridge killer was released from jail early

London, Dec 2 AFP Usman Khan, who killed two people in the London Bridge terror attack last week, was a convicted terrorist who had been released halfway through his sentence. Prisoners can typically expect to serve around half of their sen...

GDP has no relevance, should not be treated as Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat: BJP MP

Amid attack by the opposition over the state of the countrys economy, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that Gross Domestic Product GDP has no relevance and it should not be treated as Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat. Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019