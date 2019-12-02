Congress files complaint with CRPF regarding security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence
A complaint has been filed with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach at the residence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, sources in the party said on Monday.
A complaint has been filed with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach at the residence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, sources in the party said on Monday. According to sources, last week unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader on an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought selfies with Gandhi.
Sources added that an inquiry is being conducted by the CRPF regarding the alleged security breach. It is worth noting that the Central government recently withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders. The Central government has decided to provide them Z plus security, with CRPF personnel now guarding the members of Gandhi family. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- CRPF
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Sonia Gandhi
- SPG
- Ministry of Home Affairs
ALSO READ
First time: Naxals use drones over CRPF camp in Bastar; shoot at sight orders issued
Tripura: BJYM burns Rahul Gandhi's effigy, Congress lodges FIR
CRPF writes to states, UTs on Gandhi's new security cover; to seek 1,000 more troops
LS Speaker takes note of Rahul Gandhi's absence from House
In 'New' India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul Gandhi