MoS for Home denies having knowledge of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence, says will look into it

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said he had no knowledge of the alleged security breach which took place at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence almost a week back in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:02 IST
MoS for Home denies having knowledge of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence, says will look into it
MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said he had no knowledge of the alleged security breach which took place at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence almost a week back in the national capital. "I do not know the details yet. I am coming from the Lok Sabha. I will go and discuss the matter with my officers," Reddy told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have also denied having received any complaint regarding the entry of any unauthorised vehicle in the house of the Congress leader. "No complaints have been received at the local police station regarding the entry of any unauthorised vehicle in the house of Priyanka Gandhi," the Delhi Police said.

A complaint has been filed with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach at Gandhi's residence, sources in the party said on Monday. According to sources, last week some unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader on an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought a selfie with her.

Sources said an inquiry is being conducted by the CRPF regarding the alleged security breach. It is worth noting that the Central government recently withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

