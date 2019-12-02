Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson's Conservatives maintain 7-point lead over Labour - ICM poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:58 IST
UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson's Conservatives maintain 7-point lead over Labour - ICM poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has held its 7-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters, the first to be conducted entirely after Friday's attack near London Bridge.

Ten days before Britain's national election, support for the Conservatives stood at 42%, up to one point from ICM's last poll a week ago. The Labour Party was also up one point at 35%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 13% while the Brexit Party was down one point on 3%.

ICM surveyed 2,029 adults online between Nov. 29 and Dec 2. Three polls published on Saturday showed a narrowing of the Conservatives' lead over Labour while one showed it had widened and another said it was unchanged.

Friday's attack, in which a convicted terrorist who was released early from prison killed two people before being shot by police, has become a campaign issue. Johnson is promising a tougher stance on the release of prisoners and has accused Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn of being soft on terrorism. Labour says spending cuts under a decade of Conservative-led governments have made it harder to fight militancy and reintegrate prisoners.

ICM's poll on Monday found three in 10 people thought the Conservatives would win power with a majority of fewer than 50 seats in parliament and one in five thought the majority would be more than that. Nearly a quarter of people thought a hung parliament, with no outright majority for any party, was the most likely outcome. Only one in 10 expected Labour to win a majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Corporate tax cut to boost investments; green shoots visible: FM

Asserting that corporate tax reduction is aimed at attracting fresh investment and generating jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said green shoots are already visible with several foreign as well as domestic firms showing i...

Corporate tax cut won't do anything to revive struggling economy: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said that the Central governments proposed corporate tax cut will only help the profitable become more profitable and will not do anything to revive the struggling economy. The corporate tax ...

Bagan appoints Goutam Ghosh as head of youth development

Former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh was on Monday appointed as the head of youth development of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He will also look after Bagans U-18 team for the 2019-20 season.The meeting of the youth development also pi...

Golf-Mickelson joins other big names at Saudi International

American Phil Mickelson will play the Saudi International early next year, further bolstering what is shaping up to be one of the best fields in the early part of the European Tour season. Mickelsons participation was announced on Monday, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019