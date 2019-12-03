Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. homeland security proposes face scans for U.S. citizens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 05:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 05:17 IST
U.S. homeland security proposes face scans for U.S. citizens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration intends to propose a regulation next year that would require all travelers - including U.S. citizens - to be photographed when entering or leaving the United States, according to the administration's regulatory agenda.

The proposed regulation, slated to be issued in July by the Homeland Security Department, would be part of a broader system to track travelers as they enter and exit the United States. The plan has already drawn opposition from some privacy advocates. Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union, blasted the idea in a written statement on Monday.

"Travelers, including U.S. citizens, should not have to submit to invasive biometric scans simply as a condition of exercising their constitutional right to travel," he said. The Trump administration contends in its regulatory agenda that the face scan requirement will combat the fraudulent use of U.S. travel documents and aid the identification of criminals and suspected terrorists.

The public typically has 30 to 60 days to comment on a proposed U.S. regulation. The federal agency then needs to review and respond to comments, a process that can be time-consuming for major regulations. The Trump administration also said in its regulatory agenda that it plans to issue a separate fast-track regulation this month that would allow the entry-exit project to move beyond a pilot status.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is part of DHS, has already conducted pilot programs that collect photographs and fingerprints from foreign travelers. A 2018 internal audit found technical and operational problems during a pilot program at nine U.S. airports. The problems raised questions about whether DHS would meet a self-imposed deadline to confirm all foreign departures at the top 20 U.S. airports by fiscal year 2021.

The non-partisan Pew Research Center estimated in 2006 that 45 percent of immigrants in the United States without legal status entered on a valid visa but did not depart when it expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax

The U.S. government on Monday said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100 on 2.4 billion in imports of French Champagne, handbags, cheese and other products, after concluding that Frances new digital services tax would harm U.S. tech comp...

US Domestic News Summary: U.S. homeland security proposes face scans for U.S. citizens

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. homeland security proposes face scans for U.S. citizensThe Trump administration intends to propose a regulation next year that would require all travelers - including U.S. citi...

UPDATE 1-Surfing-Hawaii's Moore wins fourth world title, books Olympics berth

Hawaiis Carissa Moore won her fourth world surfing title on Monday, finishing third in the final event of the 2019 World Championship Tour and booking a berth for surfings Olympics debut in Tokyo next year in the process.Moore overcame Aust...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid sourceU.S. President Donald Trumps administration has lifted a hold on security aid for Lebanon, a congressional aide said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019