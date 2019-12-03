Death sentence of Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case not commuted: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has not been commuted. "The sentence has not been commuted," he told the Parliamentarians in the Lower House today.

Shah also urged the fellow members to not to go by media reports which have stated that the ministry has recommended commuting the death sentence of Rajoana and the communication had been sent to Punjab government and Chandigarh administration. Shah made the remarks after the matter was raised by the Congress members and the grandson of late Beant Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu during the question hour in the lower house.

Bittu said that the members on Monday had demanded death sentence for those convicted in heinous cases against women but Rajoana's death sentence was sought to be commuted. He also sought a response from the Home Minister. (ANI)

