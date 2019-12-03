UK's Conservatives widen poll lead over Labour to 12 points -Kantar poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have increased their lead over the opposition Labour Party slightly over the last week to 12 points, a survey by Kantar showed on Tuesday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election.
The poll put support for the Conservatives at 44%, up one point from a week earlier, while Labour was unchanged on 32%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were up one point on 15%, while the Brexit Party was down one point on 2%.
Kantar surveyed 1,096 people online between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have 14 point lead over Labour -poll
Murray will do 'great job' at Davis Cup, says British captain
British PM Johnson refuses to comment on Prince Andrew scandal
British tourist held for possession of charas in HP
UPDATE 1-British PM Johnson steers clear of Prince Andrew scandal