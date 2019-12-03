Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muzaffarpur Police closes sedition case against 49 eminent citizens

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the Muzaffarpur Police has filed the closure report in a sedition case registered against 49 eminent citizens for writing a letter to the Prime Minister expressing their concern about mob lynching.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:36 IST
Muzaffarpur Police closes sedition case against 49 eminent citizens
MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the Muzaffarpur Police has filed the closure report in a sedition case registered against 49 eminent citizens for writing a letter to the Prime Minister expressing their concern about mob lynching. "A case was registered under Section 124A and others provisions of IPC in Sadar Police Station, Muzaffarpur on October 02 2019, against persons, mostly belonging to the film industry, for allegedly trying to discredit the country. After due investigation, the police has filed a closure report in the case," MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a reply in Lok Sabha today.

"The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data on the arrest of journalists. Central Government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security to every citizen of the country including journalists. The existing laws for the protection of citizens also cover journalists," he said. On July 23, as many as 49 renowned personalities from different fields, including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma, and filmmaker and Anurag Kashyap, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over the incidents of mob-lynching.

They had sought an exemplary punishment to be meted out to the accused in such cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Stalin blames 'negligence' by administration for TN wall

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday blamed negligence by ministers concerned and district authorities for the compund wall collapse tragedy that claimed 17 lives near here, claiming they failed to act on time on complaints about safety of t...

India, Sweden discuss various technological solutions to reduce industrial emissions

Joining hands in combating air pollution and climate change, India and Sweden discussed on Tuesday various technological solutions to reduce industrial emissions.The dialogue was attended by King of Sweden Carl Gustaf, Minister of Enterpris...

Internet curb in Kashmir Valley due to aggressive anti-India social media posts from Pak: govt

The restrictions on the internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been imposed to check aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from Pakistan to instigate the youth in the valley, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha on Tue...

Vivek Kumar appointed West Bengal's health secretary

The West Bengal government has appointed Vivek Kumar as the principal secretary of health department, replacing Sanghamitra Ghosh, according to a notification. Kumar will also continue as the principal secretary of the information and cult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019