Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe's Mugabe left behind $10 million, some properties - state media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:47 IST
Zimbabwe's Mugabe left behind $10 million, some properties - state media
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Zimbabwe's late former leader Robert Mugabe left behind $10 million in the bank and some properties in the capital, but there is no will naming his beneficiaries, a list of his estate published by the state-owned newspaper the Herald showed on Tuesday. The extent of Mugabe's riches has for many years been a source of speculation.

Zimbabweans assume that Mugabe, who died on Sept. 6, and his family amassed a vast fortune over his 37 years in power, but there are few hard facts about their wealth. Mugabe's daughter Bona Chikowore in October wrote to the Master of High Court seeking to register her father's estate, which included $10 million held in a local bank, four houses, 10 cars, one farm, his rural home, and an orchard, the Herald reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Spotted something 'out of ordinary' in NASA's images: Chennai engineer who located Vikram debris on moon

Chennai-based amateur astronomer Shanmuga Subramanian spotted something out of the ordinary in images released by NASA that led to locate debris on the surface of the moon of ISROs Vikram lander of its Chandrayaan-2 mission. Subramanium twe...

Guj: Man killed after being hit by Cong MLA's car

A 47-year-old man was killed after his scooter was knocked down by a car belonging to Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar in Ahmedabad city, police said on Tuesday. While family members of the deceased - Praful Patel - alleged that Parmar...

India-Sweden collaboration 'perfect' to combat climate change, says Swedish Min Ibrahim Baylan

Swedens Minister for Business Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan on Tuesday said that the collaboration shared between India and his country is just perfect to combat climate change. Baylan, along with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and P...

Goa: Thousands attend annual Feast of St Francis Xavier

Thousands of faithfuls attended the annual Feast of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his Cabinet colleagues, legislators from the Opposition and others attended the special masses to mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019