Vadra confirms security breach at Priyanka's residence, says 7 people came in SUV

After security at the house of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was allegedly breached her husband Robert Vadra said that security is given on the basis of threat perception and the "new security" provided at her house lacked the high-level training possessed by SPG forces. Vadra on Tuesday said that 7 people had arrived in an SUV and entered Priyanka's residence without any security check.

"Giving security is not a fad, it is given on threat perception. That's why SPG security was provided. Now when you implement another level of security, obviously they do not have that kind of training and level of understanding. Yes, an SUV came to our house in which seven people were sitting," Vadra told ANI. "They saw Priyanka was in a meeting. She was called outside and they took photos. They were themselves astounded as they were allowed to enter without any security check. When we asked our security officers, the blame game started. The government should look into it," he said.

Vadra also raised the issue of women security across the country citing the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. "There is a security issue across the country. A woman asked for some help in Hyderabad and she became the victim of a crime... I have a daughter. She goes to school which is far from our home. I also get afraid. The current atmosphere today is dangerous. There should be fear of the law. It is important to keep women safe," he said.

Security agencies deployed to give protection to Priyanka mistook the unknown vehicle as the car of ex-Congress President and Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi. Sources in Delhi Police, as well as CRPF, have confirmed that car was allowed to move inside as the security teams misjudged it as the car of Rahul Gandhi.

Though security forces are tight-lipped whether Rahul was scheduled to visit Priyanka or the security forces' personnel in a hurry misjudged the car, CRPF so far has not given any official reaction on the matter. According to the CRPF sources, Delhi Police gave clearance to the vehicle to enter the premises as they are responsible for perimeter security.

However, police top officials claim that CRPF is responsible for the security and only after getting clearance from the protection team of CRPF, the vehicle was allowed to move inside. Also, cops claimed that security of CRPF deployed inside didn't check the passengers when they moved out from the car.

Priyanka Gandhi's office had filed a complaint with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach at the residence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, sources in the party said on Monday. Last week in November, unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader on an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought selfies with Gandhi.

Sources added that an inquiry is being conducted by the CRPF regarding the alleged security breach. The Central government recently withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders. The Centre has decided to provide them Z plus security, with CRPF personnel now guarding the members of Gandhi family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)