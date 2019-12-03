Left Menu
Vadra confirms security breach at Priyanka's residence, says 7 people came in SUV

After security at the house of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was allegedly breached her husband Robert Vadra said that security is given on the basis of threat perception and the "new security" provided at her house lacked the high-level training possessed by SPG forces.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ajmer (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:54 IST
Robert Vadra speaking to ANI in Ajmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

After security at the house of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was allegedly breached her husband Robert Vadra said that security is given on the basis of threat perception and the "new security" provided at her house lacked the high-level training possessed by SPG forces. Vadra on Tuesday said that 7 people had arrived in an SUV and entered Priyanka's residence without any security check.

"Giving security is not a fad, it is given on threat perception. That's why SPG security was provided. Now when you implement another level of security, obviously they do not have that kind of training and level of understanding. Yes, an SUV came to our house in which seven people were sitting," Vadra told ANI. "They saw Priyanka was in a meeting. She was called outside and they took photos. They were themselves astounded as they were allowed to enter without any security check. When we asked our security officers, the blame game started. The government should look into it," he said.

Vadra also raised the issue of women security across the country citing the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. "There is a security issue across the country. A woman asked for some help in Hyderabad and she became the victim of a crime... I have a daughter. She goes to school which is far from our home. I also get afraid. The current atmosphere today is dangerous. There should be fear of the law. It is important to keep women safe," he said.

Security agencies deployed to give protection to Priyanka mistook the unknown vehicle as the car of ex-Congress President and Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi. Sources in Delhi Police, as well as CRPF, have confirmed that car was allowed to move inside as the security teams misjudged it as the car of Rahul Gandhi.

Though security forces are tight-lipped whether Rahul was scheduled to visit Priyanka or the security forces' personnel in a hurry misjudged the car, CRPF so far has not given any official reaction on the matter. According to the CRPF sources, Delhi Police gave clearance to the vehicle to enter the premises as they are responsible for perimeter security.

However, police top officials claim that CRPF is responsible for the security and only after getting clearance from the protection team of CRPF, the vehicle was allowed to move inside. Also, cops claimed that security of CRPF deployed inside didn't check the passengers when they moved out from the car.

Priyanka Gandhi's office had filed a complaint with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach at the residence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, sources in the party said on Monday. Last week in November, unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader on an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought selfies with Gandhi.

Sources added that an inquiry is being conducted by the CRPF regarding the alleged security breach. The Central government recently withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders. The Centre has decided to provide them Z plus security, with CRPF personnel now guarding the members of Gandhi family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

It's because of my father's hard work that I'm captain, says India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg says his journey from a small child without means to buy cricket gear to becoming Indian team captain for Under-19 World Cup would not have been possible without the sacrifice of his father, who resorted to driving a school van ...

GVK Lounge by TFS Announced World's Best Lounge at the World Travel Awards 2019

MUMBAI, Dec. 3, 2019 PRNewswire -- The GVK Lounge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA, operated by Travel Food Services TFS has been awarded the Worlds Best First Class Lounge, at the Annual World Travel Awards 2...

Police issue notice to TV channels, social media sites for

Taking a serious view of some news channels and social media sites disclosing the identity of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, who was raped and murdered near here, besides airing images of the accused, the police have issued notices to th...

Phoebe Waller-Bridge named 'most powerful person in television'

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has topped RadioTimes.coms annual power list TV 100. The list celebrates on-screen and behind-the-scenes TV talent who have had an exceptional past year in British television.BBCs director of co...
