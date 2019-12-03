Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Assembly passes skill and entrepreneurship university Bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:40 IST
Delhi Assembly passes skill and entrepreneurship university Bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will provide employment to the youth.

Responding to the Opposition's accusations that the AAP dispensation is bringing several bills when it is to complete its tenure, Kejriwal said, "We are confident of coming back to power and we are only concerned about completing these works."

The chief minister said that the proposed university will explore new possibilities of employment for youth to meet the demands of markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AIMPLB's review plea to be settled by Rajeev Dhavan

All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB on Tuesday said the contribution of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to the Ayodhya land title dispute case has been extraordinary and that their review petition in the case will be settled by him. Th...

EU to respond 'as one' to US tariff threat to France

Brussels, Dec 3 AFP The European Union will answer tariff threats by the United States against France as one and urged Washington to engage in dialogue, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday. As in all other trade-related matters the EU will act ...

Maha: 12 patients in discomfort post antibiotic shots, stable

As many as 12 patients in a state-run hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra suffered from vomiting and giddiness after they were administered antibiotic injections, a medical officer said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the gove...

UPDATE 3-Trump criticises European allies before NATO anniversary meet

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at European allies before a NATO anniversary summit in London on Tuesday, singling out Frances Emmanuel Macron for very nasty comments on the alliance and Germany for spending too little on defence. Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019