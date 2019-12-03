Delhi Assembly passes skill and entrepreneurship university Bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will provide employment to the youth.

Responding to the Opposition's accusations that the AAP dispensation is bringing several bills when it is to complete its tenure, Kejriwal said, "We are confident of coming back to power and we are only concerned about completing these works."

The chief minister said that the proposed university will explore new possibilities of employment for youth to meet the demands of markets.

