Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump says Iran is killing thousands for protesting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says Iran is killing thousands for protesting
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran was killing thousands of people for protesting and urged the world to take more notice.

Disturbances in Iran began in mid-November over gasoline price hikes but quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding the removal of the top leaders of the country in the bloodiest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic revolution. "Iran is killing perhaps thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak, that is why they cut off the internet so people can't see what is going on," Trump said during a visit to London for a NATO Summit.

"Not just small numbers which are bad, big numbers which are really bad, and really big numbers ... It is a terrible thing and the world has to be watching."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election

U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, denting hopes of a quick resolution to a dispute that has weighed on the world economy. I have no ...

KONA Electric Gains Customer Confidence

Hyundai Special Service Widens to Give All Round Customer Convenience Support New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Installed AC 7.2KW chargers at all 15 EV Dealers in 11 cities Hyundai is providing AC 7.2KW charger to all c...

Indian Men's Volleyball team win gold in SAG

India defeated Pakistan in the final of the South Asian Games SAG 2019 in Male Category of Volleyball, thus clinching a goal medal. In a thrilling final, India crushed Pakistan by 3-1 which soared the temperature of the covered hall of Dash...

12 Indian observers to monitor Uzbek polls: envoy

Twelve Indian observers, including from the Chief Election Commissioners office, will monitor the Uzbekistan polls scheduled to be held later this month, Uzbek envoy Farhad Arziev said on Tuesday.He said Chief Election Commissioner CEC Suni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019