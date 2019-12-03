Left Menu
Exemplary punishment to rapists will act as a deterrent, feels RS MP Jaya Bachchan

A day after stating that the accused in rape cases should be 'lynched' publicly, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said that this will not only set up an example but will also create fear among the perpetrators of heinous act.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:53 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after stating that the accused in rape cases should be 'lynched' publicly, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said that this will not only set up an example but will also create fear among the perpetrators of heinous act. "An exemplary punishment should be given to the rape culprits to create fear among the people (perpetrators). The government has done everything but rape continues to take place across the country," Bachchan told ANI.

"Also, the family of the rapist should be publicly humiliated and also the protectors (police) who denied to file an FIR should be publicly shamed by putting up their photos in newspapers and televisions," added she. She further said that a long term solution to the problem could come only from the upbringing in homes and the education provided in institutions, but an example needed to be set through harsh punishment.

"Such incidents are being reported from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other places too. We need to have a long and serious discussion on this topic. Otherwise, it is not going to end," said Bachchan. Earlier on Monday, the Rajya Sabha lawmaker had said that the accused in rape and murder of veterinary doctor should be lynched publicly.

"People now want the government to give a proper and definite answer. These types of people (the accused in the rape case) need to be brought in public and lynched," said Bachchan in the Upper House of Parliament. A female veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad last week in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad Police. Three policemen have also been suspended for not filing the complaint of the victim's family when they came to the police station on the night when the girl went missing. (ANI)

