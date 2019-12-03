Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump warns China trade deal could take years

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:02 IST
Trump warns China trade deal could take years

London, Dec 3 (AFP) US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that efforts to resolve a trade dispute could wait until after next November's US election. "I have no deadline," Trump told reporters in London. "In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal." Trump's trade war with China and on-again off-again attempts to reach a deal have de-stabilised markets and stoked geo-political tensions.

As late as last week Trump boasted the he was in the "final throes" of negotiating "one of the most important deals in trade ever". But Washington has since courted Chinese anger by expressing support for Hong Kong protesters, calling progress into doubt.

"I'm doing very well in a deal with China, if I want to make it," Trump said at a press conference ahead of the NATO summit. "I don't think it's 'if they want to make it', it's 'if I want to make it'. And we'll see what happens.

"I don't know if I want to make it but you're going to find out pretty soon, it's going to surprise everybody," he said. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

After hat-trick of draws, Odisha eye win against Bengaluru

Odisha FC would look to break their string of draws with a victory when they host defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday. Josep Gombaus side come into this tie after playing out three succe...

13 convicted for money-laundering in India till now: Govt

A total of 13 persons were convicted under the anti-money-laundering law, implemented about 14 years ago, in the country till now, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a writte...

BoI campaign aims Rs 10 trillion total biz by Sep 2020

The Bank of India organised a campaign in Kolkata on Tuesday as a part of its efforts to achieve Rs 10 trillion total business by September next year. As a part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, the bank informed its customers about its var...

Cong MLA inks posters with blood at Assam Assembly premises

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who is known for his unusual styles of protest, on Tuesday slit his palm at the Assam Assembly premises and wrote with his blood his objection to the state governments alleged move to sell some of its defunct en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019